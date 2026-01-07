Motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition announced with exclusive design, FIFA-themed features Motorola has announced the razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, a special-edition foldable smartphone celebrating the upcoming 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026. Designed as a collector’s device, it combines bold football-inspired styling, AI-powered features, and exclusive FIFA customisations.

New Delhi:

Motorola has officially unveiled the new razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition. The device is reinforcing its role as the Official Smartphone Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, aiming to connect football fans, creators, and players by blending sport, technology, and design into a premium foldable smartphone experience.

The special edition marks the countdown to the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across multiple countries in 2026.

Special edition design inspired by football

Part of the Collections by Motorola series, the razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is positioned as a modern collectible. The back panel features geometric patterns and fluid motion graphics, inspired by the official FIFA World Cup brand identity.

The smartphone comes in a bold green colour, symbolising the football pitch, growth, and energy of the game. The design is finished with multicolour graphics on soft-touch vegan leather, flowing seamlessly across the foldable body for a premium and unified look.

Features fans already love

Despite its unique design, the special edition razr retains the same powerful hardware and features found in the standard model. These include:

Intelligent external display for quick access to notifications

AI-powered camera system for photos and videos

moto ai for smarter everyday experiences

Titanium-reinforced hinge with IP48 protection

4500mAh battery for all-day use

Motorola says that the phone is built to handle everything from match-day celebrations to everyday use.

Exclusive FIFA-themed customisation

The device also includes FIFA-inspired personalisation options, such as:

Exclusive FIFA World Cup wallpapers

FIFA watermark for photos, ideal for social media sharing

Official tournament theme ringtone

These features will allow the fans to showcase their football passion directly on their smartphones.

Motorola and FIFA partnership

As part of its partnership with FIFA, Motorola will also supply smartphones for tournament operations, content creation, and collaboration during the World Cup. The company describes this as a key milestone in its global brand journey.

Availability and price

United States: Available from February 12 via Verizon and motorola.com, the handset will be priced at USD 699.99 (which is around Rs 58,000)

Canada: Available from February 12 on motorola.ca, the device will be priced at Rs 999.99 (which is around Rs 61,000)

Wider retail availability, including Amazon, will follow in the coming months, but there has been no news for the availability of the device in India.