Violence intensifies in Bangladesh ahead of polls: BNP leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir shot dead in Dhaka

Dhaka:

Former Swechchhasebak Dal leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Tuesday, police said. This is the latest incident of political violence ahead of elections in Bangladesh.

Musabbir’s killing comes amid increasing violence in Bangladesh

The killing of Azizur Rahman Musabbir comes amid increasing violence in Bangladesh, with the model code of conduct in force ahead of voting scheduled for February 12. Just a few days ago, a Jubo Dal leader was shot in a separate incident. Prior to this, on December 12, Osman Hadi, a prominent anti-India leader, was also shot dead.

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, who earlier served as general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Swechchhasebak Dal, the volunteer wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was targeted in the Dhaka's Karwan Bazaar area around 8.30 pm (local time).

Attack took place at crowded commercial zone in Dhaka

Giving details, police further stated that the attack took place near the Super Star Hotel, close to the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, a crowded commercial zone in central Dhaka. Preliminary reports suggest the miscreants opened fire at close range, killing Musabbir on the spot.

Another man was seriously injured in shooting

In the meantime, another man was seriously injured in the shooting and rushed to hospital for treatment. However, the officials said the injured individual’s condition was stable.

Moreover, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Fazlul Karim said to local media that two people were shot in an alley beside Star Kabab in Karwan Bazaar.

Security officials launch search operation

Local media stated that the victims were first taken to BRB Hospital before one of them was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Investigators stated the attackers fired multiple rounds before fleeing the area. However, the security officials launched a search operation to identify and track down the assailants. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

