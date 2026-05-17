Bulldozer action begins outside Lucknow DM office to demolish 240 lawyer chambers; advocates protest

New Delhi:

Demolition work to bulldoze 240 lawyer chambers outside the DM office in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow began on Sunday, May 17. The bulldozers are in action to remove the alleged encroachment near the old High Court complex, Sessions Court, Registry office, and DM office.

This follows after a PIL was filed against the alleged encroachment by these chambers. The High Court had ordered the demolition. On Tuesday, the municipal corporation pasted notices and marked the structures, giving occupants until May 16 to remove the encroachments. These structures were also marked with red markings.

Lawyers stage protest, police use mild force

The Lawyers staged protests during the demolition drive at the Swasthya Bhawan crossing. The lawyers sat in front of the bulldozers to stop the action. One bulldozer reached a chamber where an Akhand Ramayan recitation was taking place. Police used mild force to disperse the protesting lawyers, after which demolition resumed. Some lawyers alleged that police used batons (lathi) against Brahmins during the protest.

There are around 27,000 lawyers in Lucknow Sessions Court, but only a limited number of chambers. Several chambers had reportedly been constructed by encroaching on a drain near the Registry office route. Many lawyers have also started removing the encroachments on their own.

DCP West reacts to action

Kamlesh Dixit, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), reacted to the action, highlighting that it falls under the orders of the High Court. "The action is being taken as per High Court orders. Lawyers are being persuaded to cooperate, and an adequate police force has been deployed," Dixit said.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time an anti-encroachment drive has been carried out in Lucknow. Earlier, too, encroachments have been removed from several locations, and people present at those times had also expressed dissatisfaction. However, it is also important to note that if encroachments are not removed, they can lead to multiple problems in the future and may also hinder development work.

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