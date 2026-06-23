CM Vijay rakes up CAA protests, NEET, Karur stampede in extensive Tamil Nadu assembly speech | Top Quotes

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay touched upon a range of contentious issues during his speech in the Assembly on Tuesday, as he rebuked criticism of his Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) being called an "actor's party", affirming that their rise to power is based on years of engagement with the people and their issues.

In a wide-ranging speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay dismissed claims that he had transitioned directly from film sets into politics, calling it a “reel” narrative. He also highlighted his party's earlier opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and referred to the Karur stampede controversy while reflecting on the challenges faced during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) journey.

“Some people say that I came directly from a film shooting set to become Chief Minister. In their language, I would say that is just a ‘reel’,” ANI quoted him as saying.

He further said that unlike traditional political parties that begin first and then connect with people, his party followed the opposite path. “Most people start a political party first and then go to the people. We went to the people first and only then started our party. Those who fail to understand this dismiss us as merely an actor’s party. In the 2026 election, we contested alone without any alliance,” he said.

Responding to allegations related to the Karur stampede, he added, “In Karur, 41 people lost their lives, and the blame was placed on us. Is this how politics should be conducted?”

Vijay also outlined several social and political causes he and his supporters had championed even before formally launching TVK.

Jallikattu, CAA protests and Periyar

In 2011, we organised a public meeting in support of fishermen and raised our voice for their concerns. We backed the Jallikattu protest, extended support to the Sterlite agitation, and provided scholarships and incentives to meritorious students, Vijay said.

Only after these activities did we go on to launch the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he said, adding that the party had also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He clarified that while TVK does not agree with Periyar’s rejection of religious belief, it accepts the wider principles associated with the Dravidian leader.

“We do not subscribe to Periyar’s denial of religion, but we have fully embraced his broader philosophy,” he said, adding that the party does not oppose any ideology.

He further said TVK draws inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision of equal opportunity and social justice, as well as K. Kamaraj’s model of clean governance, while clearly distinguishing between its political and ideological opponents.

Positioning his party as one aligned with ordinary citizens, he invoked the legacy of former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran. “Just as Anna led a government of ordinary people and MGR led a government of very ordinary people, ours is a government of the most ordinary people,” he said.

Responding to the governor’s address, he thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and reiterated that serving them remains the government’s top priority.

Vijay formally entered politics in 2024 with the launch of TVK and began reducing his film commitments to focus on public life. In 2026, the party went on to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and formed a government in alliance with the Congress, Left and other regional parties.

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