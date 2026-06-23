Shiv Sena UBT in for more setbacks? Shinde Sena warns of 'explosions' as MLAs skip Uddhav's key meeting

Mumbai:

In a major setback for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), six of its Members of Parliament joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday. The MPs who crossed over are Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

A day after the switch, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde sent a strong message to political rivals, suggesting that more political surprises are on the way. This at a time when more Sena (UBT) MLAs skip Thackeray's key meeting.

"Explosions after explosions will continue to happen. For the last four years, we have only been creating political shocks. "Yeh to bas Trailer hai picture abhi baaki hai" (the main story is yet to unfold),” he said.

In a lighter remark aimed at journalists, Shinde said they had already dealt with enough breaking news for one day and should get some rest before more developments unfold.

"And tell me, wasn't today enough for you (journalists)? Two major news stories, both national headlines, how many do you want in a single day? Take something tomorrow, the day after, or even later. I think even you must be tired by now, breaking news after breaking news since morning. How much more will you keep running around? Now take some rest today, stay calm. Tomorrow, we will start afresh once again,” he added.

‘Operation Tiger’ gains momentum

The defections come amid discussions around the Shiv Sena's reported "Operation Tiger," a campaign believed to be aimed at bringing more leaders into the Shinde camp. Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde indicated that the operation had been successful. He later welcomed the six MPs and declared, "Now there are not just one, but six tigers here," referring to the latest additions to his faction.

The rebel MPs had reportedly held meetings with Shinde in Mumbai before formally joining his camp.

The arrival of six sitting MPs is expected to significantly strengthen the Shinde-led Shiv Sena both in Maharashtra politics and in Parliament. The move also increases pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which has been trying to retain its political base following the party's split.

Aaditya Thackeray slams leaders

Reacting sharply to the defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the MPs of betraying the voters who elected them. He argued that the MPs won their seats because of the combined support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and the INDIA bloc, which included campaigning by leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP.

According to Aaditya Thackeray, the decision to switch sides has damaged the credibility of the leaders involved and amounts to a betrayal of the public mandate.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray suffers major setback as all 6 rebel MPs join Shinde-led Shiv Sena