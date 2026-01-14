Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal bulldozer drive clears 19 bighas of encroached land on Chandausi Road | Video Uttar Pradesh: The operation zeroes in on Chandausi Road, a vital artery in Sambhal, reclaiming roughly 19 bighas,or 1.239 hectares,of prime land long occupied by encroachers. Bulldozers and heavy equipment methodically raze illegal structures, restoring pathways and open areas for public access.

Sambhal:

A large-scale anti-encroachment operation unfolds in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Wednesday (January 14), where authorities have reclaimed nearly 19 bighas (1.239 hectares) of public land using bulldozers along Chandausi Road in Sambhal Tehsil. Police and district administration jointly spearhead the action against long-standing illegal occupations, aiming to restore state property and deter future violations in this sensitive district.

Scale and location of the operation

The drive targets Chandausi Road, a key stretch in Sambhal Tehsil, where encroachers had seized approximately 19 bighas, equivalent to 1.239 hectares, of valuable land. Heavy machinery, including bulldozers, systematically demolishes unauthorised structures, clearing pathways and open spaces to return them to public use. This marks a significant reclamation effort, addressing years of unchecked illegal constructions.

ASP Kuldeep Singh said, "Yesterday (January 13), some measurement work was carried out in the Hayat Nagar area. Considering the circumstances and the police station's analysis, and based on their request, forces from four police stations, four SHOs, and two PAC platoons were deployed. Today (January 14), some measurements are to be made to intermediaries in Sambhal, for which two platoons of PAC and the local Kotwali police station force have been deployed. The actions are being continuously supervised by the concerned Tehsildar, Circle Officer, SP and us. Drone surveillance is also underway, and drone operations and all our other units will remain active."

Authorities' coordinated action

Police provide robust security cover, maintaining order amid potential resistance from affected parties, while administrative teams oversee precise mapping and documentation of cleared areas. Sambhal, known for communal tensions, sees heightened vigilance to ensure the operation proceeds smoothly without escalation. Officials emphasise legal notices preceded the drive, targeting only verified encroachments.

Uttar Pradesh frequently deploys "bulldozer justice" against illegal occupations, particularly in hotspots like Sambhal, where land disputes often intertwine with law-and-order challenges. This Sambhal operation aligns with statewide campaigns to free public assets for infrastructure, housing and urban planning. Local residents welcome the move for easing traffic and reclaiming green spaces, though affected families claim rehabilitation gaps, fueling ongoing debates on enforcement balance.