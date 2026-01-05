Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh; fifth such incident in three weeks Bangladesh unrest: The victim was attacked by some miscreants when he was at the market. Following the incident, the attackers fled. The police later reached there and have launched an investigation to hunt down the attackers.

Dhaka:

Another Hindu man was shot dead in Bangladesh on Monday, marking the fifth such incident in the neighbouring country since the unrest there following the death of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The victim was identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi, who was shot dead by some miscreants at Kopalia Bazar in the Jessore district around noon on Monday.

According to media reports, Bairagi was resident of Arua village and used to teach at a school. He was attacked by some miscreants when he was at the market. Following the incident, the attackers fled, while Bairagi died at the spot. The police later reached there and have launched an investigation to hunt down the attackers.

Killing of Hindus in Bangladesh

Bairagi's killing is the fifth such incident that has taken place in Bangladesh which has remained on the edge following Hadi's death last month. First, Dipu Chandra Das, a worker at garment factory, was attacked and beaten to death by a mob on December 18 in Mymensingh. Six days after this incident, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal was lynched in Pangsha upazila over allegations of blasphemy.

Later, Bajendra Biswas was shot dead in Mymensingh. A mob also assaulted and set on fire a 50-year-old Hindu businessman Khokon Das earlier this month, while he was returning from work. After battling for life for a few days, Das succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (January 3).