CBI summons TVK chief Vijay for questioning in Karur stampede case

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a summons to actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay for questioning in the Karur stampede case, said officials. The stampede on September 27 during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.

The CBI took over the probe of the stampede on October 26. According to the police, nearly five ambulances, including those arranged by the TVK, were stationed near the police quarters in Velusamypuram at the time of the incident.

On September 28, ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters that immediately after the stampede, the police informed the local station via microphone, and nearly 10 ambulances from Amaravathi Hospital were pressed into service.