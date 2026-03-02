PV Sindhu still stranded in Dubai, likely to miss All England Championship

Dubai:

PV Sindhu’s hopes of competing at this year’s All England Championships have been dashed after she found herself stranded in Dubai amid escalating missile strikes involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The disruption has thrown the travel plans of numerous shuttlers into chaos, leaving some facing cancelled flights and perilous alternatives. Coach Vimal Kumar, who has been in touch with Sindhu, described the disappointment she is facing.

“She’s pretty down, because she had trained hard and was looking forward to it,” coach Vimal Kumar, who spoke to her, said. “But she’s accepted the fact now. They were even considering going by road and taking a flight from Oman, but the 6-hour drive is very dangerous,” Vimal said as quoted by the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, restricted to her hotel, Sindhu used the time to maintain her training regime. “Her trainer was there, so she didn’t waste time. I told her something bigger is planned for her. There’s a World Championship at home,” he added.

Kidambi Srikanth could be drafted in

However, the travel disruptions may create opportunities for other players. Kidambi Srikanth, who had been first reserve at Birmingham, could find a place in the main draw. Srikanth had already travelled from Mulheim to Birmingham after his exit at the German Open, and the absence of other shuttlers from parts of East Asia may open spots, though confirmation is pending. In the meantime, Sanjay Mishra, the secretary of the Badminton Association of India, emphasised the lack of control over the situation.

“We are constantly in touch with her. But right now things are not in our control, and unfortunately, it looks like she might miss the All England. The Badminton World Federation have been very sympathetic, and have assured that they will reschedule any games for players stuck in travel. But as of now, our options are next to nothing,” he said.

Notably, multiple airlines have suspended or cancelled the majority of the Middle East flights, stranding around 20,000 passengers in Dubai hotels. Other players like Unnati Hooda and Gopi have rebooked via alternative routes, while Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand managed to depart earlier.

The BWF confirmed it is monitoring the situation closely and preparing contingencies to accommodate players facing delays.