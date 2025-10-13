Karur stampede: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation, forms 3-member committee to monitor probe Karur stampede: A two-judge bench that included Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria said that the three-member committee will be headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi and will include two IPS officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered an a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the September 27 Karur stampede that left 41 dead and hundreds injured. Hearing a plea by actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeking a court-monitored probe into the incident, the court also formed a three-member committee to monitor the investigation by the central probe agency.

A two-judge bench that included Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria said that the three-member committee will be headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi and will include two IPS officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre. However, the IPS officers will not be a native of Tamil Nadu, the apex court noted.

"Looking at the facts the issue has a bearing on the fundamental rights of the citizens. The directions are to handover the investigation to the CBI. In order to allay the concern of parties we propose to setup a three member committee," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The court also said that the CBI would need to submit a monthly report of the investigation before the committee. It also said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be assigned to the division bench.

"The committee shall monitor the investigation of the CBI. It may undertake the enquiry of any matter incidental to the stampede. It shall devise its own procedure as per directions of the judge," the court said. "In case any of this court is necessary at any stage liberty to approach this Court."