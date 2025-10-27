TVK chief Vijay meets families of Karur stampede victims a month after incident Karur Stampede: The TVK has booked around 50 rooms at the resort where Vijay is meeting the families. The party had even arranged buses for the families to bring them to the resort.

Chennai:

Exactly a month after the deadly stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur that had claimed 41 lives, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday met the family members of the victims at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

The TVK has booked around 50 rooms at the resort where Vijay is meeting the families. The party had even arranged buses for the families to bring them to the resort.

Vijay and his party have repeatedly expressed grief over the Karur stampede and has promised to provide Rs 20 lakh to those families who lost their kin in the incident. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh would also be given to those who were injured.

The party has also credited the amount to the families. "The money, Rs 20 lakh each, has been sent to 39 families, totalling to Rs 7.8 crore," the TVK posted on X.

Karur stampede and questions over TVK

The Karur stampede had happened on September 27, following which questions were raised over the TVK over how it organised the event. Two of its functionaries, VP Mathiyazhagan and Masi Pounraj, were also arrested but were granted bail earlier this month by the Karur Judicial Magistrate Court.

"Technically, the police can't ask for remand extension, as the case has been shifted to the CBI, which alone can make the request," TVK advocate Srinivasan had said. "Both will be freed after completing the formalities."

CBI takes Karur stampede probe

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Karur stampede incident. This comes after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe, saying that the incident has shaken the national conscience and deserves a fair and impartial investigation.

"The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased," the apex court had remarked.