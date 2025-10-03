Karur stampede: Madras HC pulls up Vijay, says TVK leaders fled from spot as tragedy hit TVK rally stampede: In its remarks, the Madras High Court said the Karur stampede happened because of the "careless planning and complete negligence" of the organisers.

Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Friday questioned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after its leaders 'abandoned' the site following the deadly stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur that claimed the lives of 41 people. Hitting out at the TVK, the court said the party even failed to express remorse over the incident, as it condemned its 'attitude'.

The court made the remarks while dismissing a plea by Namakkal district secretary N Satish Kumar.

In its remarks, the Madras High Court said the Karur stampede happened because of the "careless planning and complete negligence" of the organisers. "As event organiser, do you have any responsibility towards the public?" the court remarked, as reported by Bar and Bench.

'Stampede happened because a tree fell down'

During the same hearing, the Tamil Nadu government told the court that the stampede happened because a tree fell down. Criticising TVK supremo Vijay, the state said the actor-turned-politician's roadshow violated several conditions. However, it said the law and order situation would have deteriorated had the government cancelled his event.

The Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin further said the gathering included children, but the organisers made no arrangements for them. "Not even a single water bottle was available. Police can't give drinking water, they have to do it," it said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"Not even a single water bottle was available. Police can't give drinking water, they have to do it," it said, adding, "The stampede was caused because of the conduct of their own cadre. The leaders have irresponsibly."

Court dismisses plea seeking CBI probe

The court on Friday also dismissed a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Karur stampede. The plea was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Anandan, but the court asked her to move to the Madurai bench.

The court has ordered a probe by the SIT under IG (North) Asra Garg, though.