Bomb threat to TVK chief Vijay's Chennai residence, days after Karur stampede TVK chief Vijay bomb threat: Police and bomb squad carried out extensive searches at Vijay's residence in Chennai after the bomb threat.

Chennai:

A bomb threat was reported at the Chennai home of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday, just days after a stampede at his rally in Karur left 41 people dead.

The threat came amid growing criticism of Vijay following the tragic incident at the TVK rally, which left dozens dead and several others injured.

Security has been stepped up around Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai as a precaution. After a thorough search, police confirmed that no explosives were found and that the threat was a false alarm. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the hoax call and identify those behind it.