Tantrik angle in Peeragarhi car deaths? 'Baba' quizzed as probe shifts from suicide pact to poisoning

Delhi Police have taken into custody a self-styled occult practitioner, referred to as a "tantrik", from north east Delhi in connection with the case of three bodies found inside a vehicle in the Peeragarhi area on Sunday. The accused is currently being questioned, with sources saying a major revelation in the case may come soon.

According to the police, the deceased, Randhir, Shiv Naresh and Laxmi, were last seen in the Peeragarhi area at around 10.30 am on Sunday. They later travelled from Peeragarhi via Ring Road to northeast Delhi, where they reportedly met the baba.

Police said the three deceased knew each other for a long time. Randhir and Shiv Naresh were both involved in the real estate business, while Laxmi worked in home care services providing medical assistance to elderly people.

Suicide pact or poisoning?

While early indications suggested a possible suicide, with reports claiming the trio may have consumed a soft drink mixed with poison, police said they are now probing other possibilities, including the role of the man posing as a mystic.

Three liquor bottles and three used disposable glasses were recovered near the bodies. Vomit stains were also seen on the faces of Shiv Naresh and Laxmi's bodies.

Investigators said the three were in regular contact. Laxmi had been married twice, with one husband living in Bihar, while she lived with another in Delhi.

Police added that the trio left Peeragarhi at around 10.30 am on Sunday and returned to the same area at around 3 pm.

So far, no suspicious material has been found after examining their profiles. The postmortem examinations of Randhir and Shiv Naresh have been completed, while Laxmi’s postmortem is still pending.

Viscera samples of the two men have been preserved for chemical analysis to determine whether any substance was consumed. Laxmi’s viscera will also be preserved. No external injury marks were found on any of the bodies.

At present, police are continuing to question the baba and are reviewing CCTV footage along the route taken by the three to track their movements and activities throughout the day.

