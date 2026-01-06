Indore deaths: High Court reprimands state govt, says incident damaged city's image nationwide Indore deaths: The Madhya Pradesh High Court reprimanded the concerned departments for the status report on the number of deaths submitted to the court by the Municipal Corporation and the district administration.

Indore:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard of batch of pleas with relation to water contamination issue and reprimanded the state government saying Indore is number one in cleanliness, yet such an incident was reported here. The high court said the state government's response is insensitive and the diarrhoea incident has damaged the city's nationwide image.

The high court said it will decide whether this is criminal liability or civil liability. It should be noted that approximately three petitions were filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the deaths and illnesses caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura.

Court asks Chief Secretary to appear before it on Jan 15

The High Court heard these petitions together, and after the hearing, the court directed the Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government to appear before the court via video conferencing on January 15.

The High Court also reprimanded the concerned departments for the status report on the number of deaths submitted to the court by the Municipal Corporation and the district administration. The court described the entire incident as very serious and expressed surprise at such an incident occurring in a clean city like Indore. The High Court instructed the government to ensure that everyone receives clean water and proper medical treatment.

38 fresh cases of vomiting and diarrhoea detected in Indore

In the meantime, at least 38 fresh cases of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated drinking water were detected on Monday at the Bhagirathpura primary health centre in Indore, with a senior official putting the death toll so far to seven.

Six patients have been referred for treatment, and 110 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, including 15 in ICUs, officials said. Indore Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade told PTI over the phone that seven deaths have been reported so far as per the health department.

Locals claim 17 deaths due to outbreak

Till the previous day, officials had been maintaining six fatalities linked to the water contamination. Locals, however, have claimed 17 deaths due to the outbreak.

The health department on Monday conducted a real-time household survey using the Kobo tool in the affected Bhagirathpura area to assess the situation and ensure the availability of chlorinated drinking water to residents.

The survey followed training on the Kobo tool, imparted by the Central government's regional health director Dr.Chandrashekhar Gedam, in coordination with the district administration. The tool enables real-time assessment of field conditions, officials said.

Under the direction of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, around 200 teams were deployed in the area. Each team visited pre-marked houses and carried out surveys.

The teams distributed 10 ORS packets, 30 zinc tablets, and a Clean Water dropper at each household, according to an official statement. Residents were advised to add eight to 10 drops of the clean water solution to 10 litres of water and use it after one hour for purification. Health teams provided counselling to residents and shared toll-free helpline numbers. They emphasised completion of medicine doses, boiling of drinking water, and displayed proper hand-washing methods.

Also Read:

Indore water contamination row: Devas SDM suspended over reference to 'ghanta' in official order