PM Modi addresses Israeli Parliament: 'Nothing can justify terrorism, we endured its pain for long'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Israeli Parliament and raised the issue of terrorism in Knesset. He said no cause can justify the murder of civilians and nothing can justify terrorism. He added that India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. “We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards. Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he said.

PM Modi was born on same day when India officially recognised Israel

PM Modi said he was born on the same day when India officially recognised Israel in 1950. “ I was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950. I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” he said.

Addressing the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, PM Narendra Modi said, “:It is a privilege and an honour for me to stand before this distinguished house. I do so as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilization addressing another. I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect, and partnership. I thank you, Mr. Speaker, for your kind invitation and for your wonderful gesture of lighting up the Knesset in Indian colors.”

PM Modi and Netanyahu hold talks to boost bilateral ties

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held an "excellent" meeting during which they discussed a wide range of issues aimed at boosting bilateral ties and key developments in the region.

PM Modi, who is visiting Israel for the second time in nine years, was received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport. The Prime Minister received a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the Ben Gurion International Airport. The two leaders held a private meeting at the airport after the welcoming ceremony.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

PM Modi was deeply touched by the warm welcome

PM Modi earlier said he was looking forward to "engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship". The Prime Minister said he was "deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu. May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher!"

Netanyahu said he and PM Modi share a "close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries."

"Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India," he added.

Indian artists present colourful performances to PM Modi

When PM Modi arrived at the Hotel King David in Jerusalem, he was welcomed by the members of the Indian community, which included Indian-origin Jews, students, professionals and workers. Indian and Israeli artists presented colourful cultural performances, including traditional Thiruvathira dance recital from Kerala, Israeli folk dance Hava Nagila and Rajasthan's Ghoomer. Specially-abled singers also performed on the occasion.

