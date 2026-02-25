PM Modi 'is more than a friend, he is a brother', says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Knesset

Tel Aviv (Israel):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation as he arrived at the Knesset, the parliament of Israel, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu were also present during the moment that set the tone for a warm and celebratory session. Speaking in the Knesset, Netanyahu hailed the India-Israel friendship and described Modi as more than a friend. "I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother," the Israeli Prime Minister said. N

Recalling PM Modi's previous visit to the Mediterranean coast, Netanyahu added that they may not have "walked on water" but had performed "miracles" since then. He noted that the two nations have doubled trade, tripled cooperation and quadrupled mutual understanding over the years. "Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

'Modi hug is a special gesture'

Netanyahu also recalled how PM Modi greeted him with a hug as he came down the steps of the aircraft after landing in Tel Aviv. He said, "Because the Modi hug is a special gesture," adding that it reflects the warmth of ties between the people of Israel and India. "Prime Minister Modi's personal embrace is something special. It's called the Modi hug. It's well known around the world. And when you hug someone, closely, truly, you know it's not an act. It's a real thing. It's called the Modi hug. So I want to return the hug here to every single one of the Knesset members and it's not only an indication of the personal relations, of the personal friendship between us, but it really reflects the warmth of the tie between our two peoples," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu praises India's global strength and unique bond with Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that India is a gigantic power representing almost one and a half billion people, while Israel, though smaller in size, is also formidable in its own right. He emphasised that the alliance between the two nations acts as "an enormous multiplier" of their strengths, calling it a multiplier of spirit, deeds and capabilities. Speaking further, Netanyahu highlighted that in a world where anti-Semitism is on the rise, India remains an exception. "A civilisation where Jews were never persecuted by the state, only welcomed. We don't forget that, too. Thank you, India," Netanyahu added, acknowledging the historical warmth shown by India towards the Jewish community.

ALSO READ: 'Modi, Modi' chants echo in Israeli Parliament as Knesset welcomes Indian PM with standing ovation | Watch