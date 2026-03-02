Middle East conflict: UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid heightened tensions with Iran

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, the United Arab Emirates has announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission. The move follows several waves of Iranian attacks targeting the airport and multiple other sites across the UAE. Dubai’s airport and the iconic Burj Al Arab were among the locations hit in what UAE officials described as drone attacks.

UAE calls Iranian attacks irresponsible escalation

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the strikes aggression against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities. The ministry described the attacks as an irresponsible escalation representing a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The UAE warned that the attacks undermine opportunities for de-escalation and push the region toward extremely dangerous paths, threatening regional and international security and stability, energy security, and the stability of the global economy.

Casualties and military response

The UAE defence ministry said three people were killed and 58 sustained minor injuries in the Iranian strikes. It stated that 165 ballistic missiles were intercepted, of which 152 were destroyed and 13 fell into the sea. The ministry also said it destroyed two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones, including 506 that were shot down.

US missions issue advisory

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate in Dubai have instructed staff to continue to shelter in place.

Indian national among injured

An Indian national is among the 58 people who sustained minor injuries in the Iranian military strikes targeting the UAE, according to details shared by authorities.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said it is aware of the injury and is in touch with hospital authorities.

“The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance,” the mission said on social media.