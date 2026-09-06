10 JNU students allege sexual harassment by professor, university begins probe

New Delhi:

At least 10 female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have lodged complaints with the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) accusing a professor of sexual harassment.

What did complaints allege?

According to the complaints, the professor allegedly summoned students to meetings at his residence, where they were subjected to inappropriate behaviour. Some students have also alleged that objectionable comments were made during classes.

The sources said that the ICC received the complaints around a month ago and has since initiated an inquiry into the allegations. The committee is currently investigating the matter, and information is likely to be gathered from the university's alumnae as well during the course of the inquiry.

As of now, there is no information regarding any police complaint being filed in this matter. Details concerning the specific allegations and any subsequent action will only be available once the ICC completes its investigation.

JNU has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

Delhi woman alleges sexual harassment inside moving car

Earlier in June, a 24-year-old woman alleged that she was sexually harassed inside a moving car in East Delhi's Mandawali area. Based on her complaint, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.

According to the complaint, the accused was known to the woman. She alleged that he invited her to go out on the pretext of eating momos. During the drive, the man reportedly told her that he needed to stop at a CNG station to refuel the vehicle.

However, instead of heading to the fuel station, he allegedly diverted the car to a deserted stretch in the Mandawali area.

The woman alleged that once the vehicle reached the isolated location, the accused began making obscene remarks and demanded sexual favours from her. She further claimed that he touched her inappropriately against her will and prevented her from getting out of the vehicle despite her repeated attempts to leave. According to the complaint, she felt threatened and confined inside the car during the incident.

The woman recorded the alleged incident on her mobile phone. The video recording has been handed over to the police and is expected to form part of the investigation.

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