Dorothy X review: Is Keerthy Suresh, Karthik Subbaraj's film worth your time | See reactions

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy arrived in theatres on September 25 after making its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. The Tamil film has now started generating reactions on X, with early responses ranging from praise for its performances and treatment to criticism of certain aspects of the story.

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth and Sananth, Dorothy is set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s. The film deals with caste divisions, violence, masculinity and relationships, while placing its characters in a social setting shaped by the tensions of the period.

Dorothy X review

The film’s reception has been mixed so far. Some early reactions have highlighted Karthik Subbaraj's approach to the material and the performances, while others have raised questions about the handling of some of its themes. The response has also drawn attention to the film’s shift in tone as the story progresses.

See some reactions here:

Keerthy Suresh leads the cast

Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character in Dorothy, alongside Rishikanth and Sananth. While the film centres on the two male characters and their relationship, Suresh’s performance has also featured in early discussions around the film.

The film marks another collaboration between Subbaraj and a strong technical team. Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music and background score, adding to the film’s period setting. Subbaraj has directed the film, while the story has been presented against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu.

Dorothy also marks an important point in Subbaraj’s career as it is his 10th feature film as a director. Known for films such as Pizza, Jigarthanda, Mahaan and Petta, the filmmaker has often moved between genres while retaining a strong interest in characters and their conflicts.

Dorothy premiered at TIFF

Before its Indian theatrical release, Dorothy was screened at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Its festival premiere gave the film an international platform before it reached audiences in India.

The film has now begun its theatrical run, with the early social media response offering different takes on its storytelling, performances and themes. With the wider audience response still developing, the initial reactions provide an early indication of how the film is being received after its festival run.

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