Bengaluru woman kidnapped, assaulted, forced to strip and filmed over unpaid loan; two women among 3 held

A 30-year-old woman in Bengaluru was allegedly kidnapped and kept hostage for two days, during which she was assaulted and forced to strip and filmed by the accused who also threatened to leak the obscene video over an unpaid loan, police said.

Cops have identified the accused as Reshma Banu, Suhail and Nazath. All of them have been arrested. The incident took place between August 27 and August 31 within the jurisdiction of Chandra Layout police station, police said.

Dispute over Rs 1.5 lakh loan

According to the complaint, the woman had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Nazath under a weekly repayment arrangement and Rs 1 lakh from Reshma Banu around two years ago. She said financial difficulties had prevented her from making recent payments.

The woman alleged that on August 27, she was called to Nazath's house on the pretext of some work. After some time, Reshma, her husband Suhail and two others allegedly entered the house in Metro Layout, assaulted her with a knife and their hands, damaged her mobile phone and forcibly took her and her young son in an autorickshaw to Kumbalgodu.

She further alleged that she was beaten with a stick, confined in a room and threatened over the repayment of an alleged Rs 11 lakh, including interest.

According to the FIR, the woman was also allegedly forced to partially undress and filmed on a mobile phone. The accused allegedly threatened to circulate the video if she failed to repay the money.

The complainant further alleged that she was taken to a lawyer near a market and made to sign certain documents before being brought back to Kumbalgodu.

She managed to alert police on the pretext of going to the toilet. Police subsequently reached the house, rescued her and took her to Chandra Layout Police Station, the FIR stated.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Nazath, Reshma, Suhail, Saif and others. Following an investigation, three people, including the two women, were arrested, police said. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects, who are absconding.

With inputs from PTI

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