Minor girl molested in Delhi's Rohini; mother, grandmother assaulted for objecting

New Delhi:

A minor was allegedly molested and assaulted in northwest Delhi, said the police on Thursday, adding that the family of the girl was also attacked for objecting to the incident. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the Rohini area of the national capital.

According to the police, the girl, a class X student, was allegedly assaulted by three boys who lived near her house. Her 45-year-old mother and 80-year-old grandmother tried to intervene, but were assaulted by the boys, leaving the three injured.

They were later taken to the Ambedkar Hospital and provided medical assistance. The student and her family have now been discharged, the police said.

CCTV footage seized, FIR registered

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV and the footage has been seized by the police. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered and the accused has been arrested by the police. Further investigation remains underway.

"Only one boy has been accused of molestation. There was also a pre-existing enmity between the parties involved. During the incident, the boy was also struck on the head with a stick. The Delhi Police have registered a case, arrested the accused boy, and are investigating the matter from all angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Concerns over women safety

The incident has once again raised concerns over women safety in the capital, as it comes days after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus. The incident happened earlier this month, with police now launching a thorough investigation and using the CCTV footage and the mobile phone location of one of the accused under its investigation.

According to the Delhi Police, the girl was abandoned near Kashmere Gate following which she reached a police station to file a case. Based on complaint, an FIR was registered and a medical examination was conducted.

The incident has drawn comparisons with the 2012 Nirbhaya case, with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) now taking suo motu cognisance. It has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate an expeditious investigation and submit an action-taken report within seven days.

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