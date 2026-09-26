Late-night protest at Punjab's Chitkara University, campus vandalised over claims of two missing girls

A late-night protest broke out at Chitkara University after students reportedly gathered over a rumour that two female students had gone missing. According to police sources, the demonstration saw alleged vandalism on the campus, while some students also reportedly clashed with police personnel.

As the situation escalated, senior police officers reached the university and spoke with both students and the administration to understand what had happened. DSP Sukhdev Singh later addressed the situation, saying there was currently no confirmed information about which two girls were allegedly missing.

What did the police say?

DSP Sukhdev Singh said police had learnt that some students at Chitkara University were claiming that two girls had gone missing. Posts about the claim had also appeared on social media, he said.

Police officials, along with local SHO Gursevak Singh, DSP Banur and the university administration, spoke to the students and recorded their complaints.

According to Singh, however, none of the students currently had information about who the alleged missing girls were. No name or identity of any female student had emerged either.

The DSP said the matter appeared to be a rumour at first glance. Given the seriousness of the situation, police have taken complaints from the students and will investigate the matter. Officials will speak to students individually, gather information and verify the claims.

Singh added that if any female student is actually found to be missing, the matter will be investigated fully and necessary action will be taken according to law.

Police say situation is under control

Singh also sought to reassure parents, saying the situation at the university was peaceful and all students were safe. He said there was no need for anyone to panic or worry, adding that police personnel were present at the campus and security arrangements were being closely monitored.

According to police, the situation is currently under control and parents can remain reassured about the safety of the students. The DSP said any complaints raised by students would be examined and action would follow if any wrongdoing was established.

The incident comes after a separate case at Punjab University campus in which a 20-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death during a fight. That incident had attracted considerable attention.

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