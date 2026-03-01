Advertisement
  3. 'Support de-escalation, regional peace': PM Modi speaks to UAE President amid US-Iran conflict

'Support de-escalation, regional peace': PM Modi speaks to UAE President amid US-Iran conflict

During his telephonic conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi said India supports de-escalation and regional peace. He also thanked Al Nahyan for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE.

PM Modi with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
PM Modi with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Source : X/ @narendramodi
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and condemned the Iranian attacks on the Middle East nation amid heightened tensions in the Gulf. The prime minister also condemned the loss of lives during his talks with Al Nahyan and thanked the UAE president for taking care of the Indian community there.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi further said that India wants peace in the region, calling for a de-escalation. 

"Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times," PM Modi said. 

"Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability," he added. 

The UAE has had to face the brunt of Iranian attacks following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing by the US and Israel. Iran has constantly struck the UAE with missiles and drones, including the capital city of Abu Dhabi and the financial hub of Dubai. 

Because of the Iranian attacks, the Dubai airport has been forced to close all operations. On Sunday, the iconic Burj Khalifa was evacuated by authorities. Besides, a fire was also reported at a luxury hotel in Dubai due to the Iranian missile strikes.

According to the UAE government, three people have lost their lives, while several others were injured in the Iranian strikes. An Indian was also injured, and the Indian government has said it is providing all the necessary assistance to the victim's family. Meanwhile, the UAE government has said it will take all steps to protect the country. 

"The Ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions. It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability," UAE's defenc ministry posted on X.

