Nine killed after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police launch probe

Sagar:

At least nine people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Banda tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, officials said on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the deceased were residents of Baraj village in Banda. Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania, along with a police team, reached the spot following the incident.

Further details regarding the cause of the deaths and the liquor consumed by the victims are awaited.

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