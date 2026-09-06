Small plane crash in California leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured; cause under probe

Fresno (California):

Two people were killed and two others critically injured after a small plane crashed in northwest Fresno, California, on Saturday afternoon local time, authorities said. The aircraft came down near Sierra Sky Park Airport on Blythe Avenue, with multiple emergency response agencies rushing to the scene.

According to ABC30 News, citing the Fresno Fire Department, the circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear. Officials were working at the crash site near the airport as emergency crews responded to the incident and assessed the situation.

Two killed, two taken to hospital

The Fresno Fire Department said two people died in the crash, while two others were critically injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The identities of those killed or injured were not immediately released. Authorities also did not provide further details about the condition of the two survivors beyond describing them as being in critical condition.

The crash prompted a multi-agency emergency response in the area. The Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and North Central Fire Department were among the agencies that responded. PG&E also responded following the incident, as the crash briefly affected power supplies in the surrounding area.

Crash reported near Sierra Sky Park Airport

The small aircraft crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport, located on Blythe Avenue in northwest Fresno. Authorities were continuing their response in the area, while further details about what led to the aircraft going down were awaited. At the time of the initial reports, officials had not established the cause of the crash. The incident remained under investigation. The crash site was near the airport, and emergency personnel from several agencies were involved in the response. Authorities were expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of the ongoing investigation.

Power outage briefly reported

The crash also resulted in a temporary disruption to power for nearby residents, according to PG&E's outage map. The electricity outage was subsequently restored. The brief disruption added to the emergency response in the area as authorities and utility crews worked following the crash.

Officials had not immediately indicated whether the power disruption was directly caused by damage from the aircraft or associated infrastructure. Further information was awaited.

Cause of crash remains unknown

As of the latest information available, the cause of the small plane crash was not immediately known. Authorities continued to investigate the incident, while details about the aircraft and the people on board had not been released. The crash comes as emergency agencies continue to assess the scene near Sierra Sky Park Airport. Authorities are expected to determine what happened in the lead-up to the crash as the investigation progresses.

For now, the confirmed toll stands at two dead and two critically injured. Further details are expected from local authorities as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from ANI)

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