Iran claims new attacks on US warships over naval blockade; Pete Hegseth vows to sink oil tankers

Tehran:

Iran's retaliatory strikes against the United States continued as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force claimed to have fired several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer. The IRGC alleged that the two warships had been harassing Iranian vessels and were involved in a naval blockade against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said the two US Navy vessels were targeted amid the continued hostile actions against Iranian shipping.

"The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked with several ballistic missiles the aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the child-killing American army that were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the naval blockade," the statement read, as carried by IRIB.

The IRGC further claimed that both warships were forced to leave the conflict area after sustaining damage and fearing another attack. "The two warships were forced to flee the conflict area after sustaining damage and fearing another attack," it added.

The claim comes amid renewed military tensions in the region, following US strikes on Iranian oil tankers and subsequent Iranian attacks targeting US-linked vessels.

Iran hits oil tankers

Earlier, the IRGC Navy said it had targeted three oil tankers travelling through an 'unauthorised route' in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, along with three other vessels linked to the United States in different areas.

The IRGC Navy said the action was carried out in response to US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers. "The American terrorist and aggressive army, in a brutal act and out of desperation to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacked three oil tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, causing damage," the IRGC Navy said in a statement carried by IRIB.

The Iranian force also warned vessels operating around the Strait of Hormuz against using what it called unauthorised waterways. "Do not be deceived by the American terrorist army and avoid any suspicious movement to cross unauthorised waterways, otherwise you will be targeted," the IRGC Navy said.

Pete Hegseth vows to sink oil tankers

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned Iran that the US would destroy and sink Iranian oil tankers if Tehran attacks US Navy vessels, saying that 'all they have to do is not shoot at' the US Navy, as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated across the region.

Hegseth issued the warning in a post on X, quoting US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper, who said Iran would face a greater economic cost if it attacked American vessels. "It’s simple: if Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy," Hegseth said.

The latest development came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5 after the IRGC launched ballistic missiles towards two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters.

(With ANI inputs)

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