India-China LAC talks to be held at Vacha-Damai amid tension in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar:

The Indian and Chinese armies are set to hold their first Corps Commander-level meeting in the Eastern Sector on September 6, with the talks taking place at the Vacha-Damai Border Meeting Point in Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting comes amid ongoing issues between the two sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and reports of tension in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district.

The talks are significant as India and China have so far held Corps Commander-level meetings primarily at the Chusul-Moldo border meeting point in the Ladakh sector. The latest engagement in Arunachal Pradesh marks a new channel for addressing issues arising along the LAC in the eastern sector.

First Corps Commander-level talks in Eastern Sector

According to sources, the first meeting between officers at the Corps Commander level in the Eastern Sector has been scheduled for September 6. The talks will be held at the Vacha border meeting point on the Indian side and are aimed at addressing ongoing issues in the area.

The Indian side will be represented by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, Commander of the Indian Army's 3 Corps, also known as the Spear Corps.

The 3 Corps is headquartered at Rangapahar in Nagaland and is responsible for operational areas along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army has two Corps formations looking after the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Tezpur-based 4 Corps and the Rangapahar-based 3 Corps.

India takes firm position over issues along LAC

Sources said the Indian Army has taken a very firm position regarding the stance adopted by Chinese troops in the area where the latest issues have emerged.

India and China have different perceptions of the LAC in their respective territories. These differing perceptions have, at times, resulted in face-offs and other issues on the ground.

The latest Corps Commander-level engagement is expected to provide the two sides with an opportunity to address such issues directly through military channels and work towards preventing further misunderstandings along the frontier.

Corps Commander talks have so far focused on Ladakh

Until now, India and China have been holding Corps Commander-level meetings to address LAC-related issues at the Chusul-Moldo border meeting point in the Ladakh sector.

The military-level talks became particularly important after the Galwan clashes of 2020, when soldiers from both sides suffered casualties. Since then, military and diplomatic channels have remained an important part of efforts to manage tensions along the LAC.

The decision to hold a Corps Commander-level meeting in the Eastern Sector therefore assumes significance as both sides seek to deal with issues specific to the Arunachal Pradesh frontier.

Talks follow Ajit Doval's China visit

The latest military engagement comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to China, following which India and China announced several measures aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

During the recent Special Representatives' dialogue, the two countries agreed on measures to strengthen border management and communication, including additional mechanisms for military contact.

The latest meeting in Arunachal Pradesh is taking place against this broader backdrop of efforts to maintain communication between the two sides.

Indian Army reviews operational preparedness

The Indian Army has also been closely reviewing its operational preparedness in the region. Recently, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth visited the headquarters of 3 Corps and was briefed by formation commanders on operational readiness and steps being taken to further enhance combat capabilities.

The 3 Corps plays an important role in the eastern sector, particularly given the challenging terrain and the sensitive nature of the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Galwan crisis changed India's border deployment

The 2020 Galwan crisis led India to significantly strengthen its military posture along the LAC. During the crisis, India responded strongly to Chinese attempts to unilaterally alter the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh sector by moving a large number of troops and rebalancing the responsibilities of its Strike Corps for mountain warfare.

The latest Corps Commander-level meeting in Arunachal Pradesh comes against this history of heightened military preparedness and continued efforts to manage border-related differences through dialogue.

With the Vacha meeting, India and China are now expanding direct military engagement beyond the Ladakh sector, creating another channel to address issues that emerge along the LAC and maintain stability in the Eastern Sector.

(With inputs from ANI)

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