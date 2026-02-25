'Modi, Modi' chants echo in Israeli Parliament as Knesset welcomes Indian PM with standing ovation | Watch

Tel Aviv:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation and chants of “Modi, Modi” achoed in the Isaraeli Parliament as he addressed members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, during his visit on Wednesday. Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, says, "Today, it is my great privilege as Speaker of the Knesset to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi..."

PM Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation at the Knesset

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, says in Hindi, "Welcome to the Knesset, PM Narendra Modi." PM Narendra Modi received a standing ovation at the Knesset.

PM Modi arrived at the Knesset, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attended an official reception ceremony on Wednesday. With 'Modi, Modi' chants, PM Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, upon his arrival.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attend official reception ceremony at the Knesset for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

PM Modi gets warm welcome at Israel airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel earlier in the day on a State Visit. In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport in Tel Aviv, he was received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu and his spouse, Sara Netanyahu and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Following the arrival ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held a brief one-on-one meeting. At the hotel, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by the members of the Indian community and the representatives of the Jewish Indian diaspora.

The reception was marked by vibrant cultural performances by Indian and Israeli artistes, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations.Taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel, my dear friend Narendra Modi".

