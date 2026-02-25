PM Modi watches cultural performances, interacts with members of Indian diaspora in Tel Aviv | VIDEO

Tel Aviv (Israel):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel on Wednesday to a red-carpet welcome with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu receiving the Indian leader at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu greeted the Indian Prime Minister with a warm hug, following which Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. Following this, PM Modi witnessed cultural performances as he arrived at a hotel in Tel Aviv. He also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora present there.

Netanyahu posts welcome message

Earlier, taking to the social media platform X, the Israeli Prime Minister shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi (sic)". The post, which featured the Indian and Israeli flags alongside a "Namaste" emoji, underscored the personal rapport between the two leaders as the visit commenced at Netanyahu's invitation to further strengthen the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

Ceremonial honour and key addresses lined up

Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Prime Minister Modi received a Guard of Honour. Reflecting the close personal bond shared by the two leaders, Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed the Prime Minister, with the two leaders exchanging a warm hug.

The Indian Prime Minister will address Israel's parliament later in the day and will have a tete-a-tete with Netanyahu. The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Thursday. It is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017. During the high-profile visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Visit amid rising Middle East tensions

Prime Minister Modi's visit assumed greater significance as it is taking place amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including deteriorating ties between the US and Iran. There has been an upswing in India-Israel ties in the last few years, including in the areas of defence, scientific research, cybersecurity and innovation. The defence cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of the partnership between the two sides, with Israel supplying a plethora of military platforms and weapon systems to India. In November last year, during the visit of India's defence secretary to Israel, an important agreement on defence cooperation was signed.

ALSO READ: Watch: Benjamin Netanyahu warmly embraces PM Narendra Modi as he arrives in Israel