Middle East conflict: 9 Iranian naval ships 'destroyed and sunk' by US, says Trump

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said that American military forces have sunk nine Iranian naval ships, describing some of them as large and significant vessels. The US president stated that American forces are continuing to target other Iranian Navy ships. He also announced that US forces had destroyed Iran’s naval headquarters in a separate attack.

Trump’s post came shortly after an update by United States Central Command, which said that an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by US forces while docked at a pier in Chabahar.

According to the statement, the vessel is currently sinking into the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command did not provide further operational details but confirmed the strike and reiterated its call for Iranian forces to lay down their weapons.

Iran vows revenge for Khamenei killing

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in a televised address on Sunday.

“We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”

Iran has vowed revenge following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump warned that any retaliation would lead to further escalation.

“THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Clashes at US consulate in Karachi

In a sign of growing regional unrest, hundreds of people stormed the US Consulate in Karachi on Sunday. Police and paramilitary forces used batons and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. Authorities said at least nine people were killed in the clashes.

Iran retaliates with missiles and drone attacks

As US and Israeli strikes have targeted Iran, Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Arab Gulf countries hosting US forces. The escalating air war could unsettle global markets, particularly if Iran makes the Strait of Hormuz unsafe for commercial shipping.

Around 20 per cent of the world’s traded oil passes through the vital waterway, and oil prices are already expected to fluctuate. In repeated barrages across Israel, at least 10 people were killed and more than 120 injured, according to authorities. The military said many missiles were intercepted.