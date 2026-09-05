India hammer Pakistan in Asia Cup, register seven-wicket win after bundling them for 55 runs

Dubai:

India decimated Pakistan in their marquee clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the middle and, with that, moved to the semi-final unbeaten. The bowlers excelled in the middle, which paved the way for the side to dominate the contest and scare Pakistan of early elimination.

Notably, Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat first. She explained that the batters want to capitalise early on and then the bowlers would look to restrict India in the second innings. However, nine of their batters ended up scoring in single digits. Openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar managed to keep the scoreboard ticking in the first four overs, but once India brought in spinners, things changed rapidly as Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals.

All-rounder Shafali Verma gave the first blow when Muneeba, their in-form batter, departed for 13 runs. In the very next over, Shree Charani picked up two wickets of Gull Feroza and Shawaal. After losing three wickets, Pakistan should have gone on the backfoot and taken some time to readdress their batting. However, they managed to hit boundaries and ended up losing wickets cheaply.

Meanwhile, for India, N Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each. Deepti Sharma picked up two as well, as Pakistan were bundled for 55 runs in the middle. It is their lowest-ever total in women’s T20Is.

Fatima Sana shines, but India win

Shafali started the chase with a six off the first ball. It was expected to be an easy chase for the Women in Blue, but Pakistan captain Fatima proved to be a difficult cookie. She claimed three wickets in the powerplay and that put India on the backfoot for a while. However, Deepti and Harmanpreet managed to keep the scoreboard ticking and got the job done with 64 balls remaining.

Now, with the defeat, Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation. They currently have a better Net Run Rate than Thailand, but if the team suffer another such landmark defeat against Hong Kong, China, Thailand can progress to the semi-final. When it comes to India, they, along with Sri Lanka, are the only unbeaten teams in the competition at the moment.

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