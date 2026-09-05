President Murmu appoints Dr Dinesh Sharma as LG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Dr Dinesh Sharma as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with effect from the date he assumes charge of office, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. "The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. Dinesh Sharma as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique issued late Saturday night.

Who is Dinesh Sharma?

62-year-old Dinesh Sharma is a well-known politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this, he also served as Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022 alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and was succeeded by Brajesh Pathak. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25. He is also the vice chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

It should be noted that Dinesh Sharma has been a Rajya Sabha MP since September 9, 2023, after winning a by-election unopposed. Prior to joining the state government, Sharma served as the Mayor of Lucknow. Within the BJP, he till now had held several key organisational positions, including National Vice President and Gujarat party in-charge. He also has an academic background and has worked as a professor at the University of Lucknow.

Born on January 12, 1964, in Lucknow, Dinesh Sharma served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022 in the Yogi Adityanath government, handling portfolios related to higher education, technical education, science and technology, and information technology.