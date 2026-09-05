Nepal faces fresh calamity fears after landslide triggers alert in Darchula as flash flood deaths top 1300

A massive landslide in Nepal's Darchula district has triggered a fresh flash flood threat in the Himalayan country, which is still reeling from the aftermath of the August 26 disaster, which has killed more than 1300 people so far, while close to 5,000 remain missing. The landslide had partially blocked the Chaulani River, prompting authorities to place downstream communities on high alert.

The landslide hit the Bhattar locality in Api Himal Rural Municipality on Friday, sending large amounts of debris into the river and disrupting its flow. The Darchula District Administration Office warned that further landslides could completely block the river, raising the possibility of a sudden breach and flash flooding downstream.

Authorities have urged people living along the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Security personnel have been deployed to alert residents and remain on standby for emergency response.

Sudurpaschim Chief Minister Khagraj Bhatta directed local authorities and security agencies to maintain a high state of alert and prepare for any emergency. Emergency contact numbers have also been issued for flood and disaster assistance.

The Armed Police Force said the river was currently flowing at a normal level. However, personnel from the Nepal Chameliya Hydropower Security Base in Balanch have been mobilised to monitor the situation and warn nearby communities if necessary.

The Chaulani River, also known as the Chamelia, originates in the Api Himal region before eventually joining the Mahakali River, which forms part of the Nepal-India border.

The latest warning comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods and flash floods that have displaced thousands of people and caused widespread destruction.

Nepal flash flood deaths rise to 1,344

Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,344, with more bodies recovered from affected areas, Nepal Police said on Saturday.

According to data released by Nepal Police, 843 bodies have been recovered, including 758 adults and 85 children. Authorities have also recovered 501 amputated body parts from flood-hit areas.

The floods were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, causing extensive destruction across towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

Authorities said 1,030 bodies have so far been temporarily buried in accordance with prescribed procedures, including DNA collection.

Joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army continued search and rescue operations for the 11th consecutive day on Saturday. The number of people still reported missing stands at 4,898, according to police data.

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