48 Iranian leaders killed in US attack; Tehran wants to hold talks: Trump

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that 48 Iranian leaders were killed in a joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran. The development comes after it was confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint strikes.

“Nobody can believe the success we’re having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it’s moving along rapidly,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The US president described the operation as a decisive blow against Iran’s leadership and military command structure. In another interview, he said Iran wants to hold talks and he has agreed for it.

Khamenei’s killing and strong warning to Tehran

On Sunday morning, Trump also announced the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He said the development gives the Iranian people their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country. However, he warned Tehran against escalating the conflict, posting on Truth Social that the United States would respond “WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” if attacks continued.

Operation planned for months

According to officials, the joint US-Israel strike had been planned for months. The operation targeted key Iranian military infrastructure, including Revolutionary Guard command facilities, air defence systems, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.

Israel said it had killed the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s defence minister, and the secretary of the Iranian Security Council.

The strikes took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and at the start of the Iranian workweek.

Iran retaliates with missile and drone attacks

Following the strikes, Iran launched what US officials described as “hundreds of missile and drone attacks.” About 12 hours after the operation began, the US military reported no American casualties and minimal damage at US bases.

Several Gulf nations reported intercepting missiles, and regional tensions rose sharply amid fears that the conflict could widen.

Rising regional and global concerns

The escalation has triggered concern among world leaders about the risk of a broader regional war. Diplomatic efforts are under strain as both sides trade military blows and warnings.

With Trump asserting that 48 Iranian leaders were eliminated in a single operation, the situation marks one of the most significant escalations in US-Iran tensions in recent years, leaving the region on edge.

