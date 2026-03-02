Afghan Taliban targets Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase, other key military sites: Reports

Kabul:

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has reportedly targeted several key military installations in Pakistan. According to media reports, the Afghan Taliban claimed its forces carried out drone strikes on important airbases and military facilities inside Pakistan. Reports suggest that Nur Khan Airbase, a major military airbase in Rawalpindi, was among the key sites hit. Afghan officials stated that operations were also carried out against the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khwazai military camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Afghanistan said the attacks were conducted in retaliation for earlier Pakistani military strikes on Kabul, Bagram, and other locations.

Pakistan Says 415 Afghan Taliban Personnel Killed

Meanwhile, Pakistan said it has killed 415 Afghan Taliban personnel and injured more than 580 during the ongoing military operation. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the action was part of a broader response.

Pakistan launched Operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ on Thursday night in response to Afghan Taliban operatives allegedly attacking 53 locations along the more than 2,600 km-long border. According to Pakistan, the attacks targeted military installations deep inside the country through air strikes.

In a social media post, Tarar said at least 182 Afghan checkposts had been destroyed and 31 others captured by security forces.

He added that 185 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns had been destroyed during the operation, while 46 locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted by air.

Operation Still Ongoing, Says Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said that the operation against the Afghan Taliban was continuing. He refuted social media reports suggesting that the military action had concluded.

On the other hand, the Afghan side claimed it had shot down a Pakistani fighter jet. However, Pakistani authorities rejected the claim.