'Am Yisrael Chai': PM Modi's powerful Knesset tribute to Israel's enduring spirit | VIDEO

Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic address to Israel's Knesset with the resonant Hebrew phrase 'Am Yisrael Chai'- 'The People of Israel Live'- a declaration of Jewish resilience that has echoed through centuries of persecution. By invoking this rallying cry, PM Modi not only affirmed India's unwavering solidarity but also highlighted the unbreakable will of the Jewish people to survive against existential threats, from ancient Pharaohs to the October 7, 2023, Hamas atrocities.

Literal meaning and cultural depth

'Am Yisrael Chai' translates directly to 'The People of Israel Live,' serving as an anthem of defiance and vitality. Unlike hostile chants calling for death, it embodies a profound love of life ingrained in Jewish tradition- a simple yet fierce resolve to endure. Jewish humor captures this spirit: every holiday follows the pattern, "They tried to kill us, we won, let's eat!" PM Modi’s use in the Knesset amplified this message, positioning India as a partner in celebrating life's triumph over annihilation.

Biblical promise and historic survival

Rooted in divine assurance, the phrase draws from Jeremiah 31:35-36, where God vows Israel's endurance as long as the sun, moon, and stars shine- if that order ceases, only then would Israel vanish as a nation. Despite relentless attempts at eradication- from Pharaoh drowning Hebrew infants, Amalekite massacres, Haman's Persian plot, Roman destructions, Crusades, pogroms and the Holocaust- the Jewish people persist, numbering around 15 million today against projections of 200 million absent genocide. Modi's endorsement underscores this miracle, shared by a nation familiar with terrorism's scars like 26/11.

Modern anthem born from 'struggle'

Popularised as a song by Shlomo Carlebach in the 1960s for Soviet Jewry rallies, 'Am Yisrael Chai' declares, 'Our Father still lives' (adapting Genesis 45:3), symbolising both earthly and divine preservation. Post-October 7, Eyal Golan's version became Israel's defiant hit: "The eternal people never fear... Am Israel Chai! So long as we stay united." Modi wielding it in parliament evoked this post-attack unity, mirroring Israel's streets alive with song amid war, reinforcing global calls for peace through strength.

A flawed yet faithful legacy

Even its origins carry human imperfection- Carlebach faced abuse allegations, a reminder to embrace Israel's fullness, flaws included, as his daughter urged. God cherishes His people not for perfection but through His unwavering love, a theme Modi implicitly honored. By ending with "Am Yisrael Chai," the Indian leader bridged ancient covenants with contemporary alliances, proclaiming Israel's, and shared human, indomitable life force.