Realme Pad 3 launched in India at Rs 26999 with 12200mAh battery: Details Realme Pad 3, a new tablet, has been launched along with the 16 Pro series launch. The new tablet comes with a slim metal design, a large 2.8K 120Hz display, quad speakers, and a massive 12,200mAh battery. Prices start at Rs 26999, with additional bank discounts available.

New Delhi:

The Realme Pad 3, which was unleashed along with the latest 16 Pro series launch yesterday (6 January 2026), looks and feels premium right out of the box. The tablet comes with a super slim design at just 6.6 mm and has a sleek metal back that gives it a solid, high-end vibe. There’s a square camera bump placed at the top-left corner and the fingerprint sensor that sits along the top edge, right where your hand naturally lands – making it a comfortable, big-screened handheld device that’s easy to handle.

Display and weight

The tablet comes with an 11.61-inch display with crisp 2.8K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes with very thin bezels, which look clear. Realme tablet has been designed to make reading and working feel pretty natural, claims the company. The screen gets bright enough, with up to 550 nits—making it a fit to use in any condition. Overall, the tablet is 578 grams in weight, meaning it is not a light enough tablet, but it feels balanced when handheld.

Processor, RAM and storage

The new Pad 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, and every version comes with 8GB RAM, so multitasking feels snappy. There’s up to 256GB of storage, and if you need more speed, you get 10GB of virtual RAM to keep things running smoothly.

Battery: Larger than ever with fast charging

Battery life is a big selling point. The 12,200mAh battery keeps you going for up to 16.7 hours of video watching on a single charge, and when you need to power up, the 45W fast charging gets you back in action quickly. You can even use the tablet to charge your other gadgets with its 6.5W reverse charging feature.

Camera details

Both front and rear cameras are 8MP and can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps—good enough for calls and casual photos. For sound, the Pad 3 packs four speakers, so movies, games, and online classes actually sound full and immersive.

AI features

On the software side, Realme loads the Pad 3 with AI tools aimed at students and professionals. You get features like AI recording summaries, a handy Circle to Search function, and AI-powered note refinement to make studying and work feel a little less tedious.

Price in India and availability

The tablet will be available in three variants

8GB RAM and 128GB storage (WiFi): Rs 26,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage (5G): Rs 29,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage (5G): Rs 31,999

Buyers can avail bank offers worth Rs 2,000, and the Pad 3 goes on sale from January 16 at 12 PM via Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.