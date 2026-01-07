Airtel offers 30GB data, unlimited calling for 365 days straight under Rs 2300: Details here Airtel has come up with a long-term prepaid recharge plan at Rs 2249, which is designed for users who want to keep their SIM active for a full year without frequent recharges. The plan offers 30GB data, free SMS and even a 12-month Perplexity Pro AI subscription, making it ideal for low-data users.

New Delhi:

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-biggest telecom company, keeps expanding its prepaid offering to fulfil its customers’ requirements. With over 390 million users in the country, Airtel keeps rolling out new plans where they focus on affordability, convenience and long-term perks. At present, the leading telecom player has rolled out a recharge plan that enables users to keep their SIM active for a year easily, without any additional cost.

A recharge plan that keeps your SIM active for a full year without costing a fortune

This recharge plan is said to be a good option for senior citizens, and people with a backup SIM, or anyone who mostly needs to make calls. For them, it’s not about massive daily data limits. It’s about keeping the number alive, plain and simple. That’s exactly what Airtel’s new annual plan tackles.

Airtel Rs 2249 recharge plan: Validity and calling benefits

The Airtel Rs 2,249 prepaid plan gives you 365 days of validity.

This plan offers unlimited voice calls for the entire year, from the date of recharge.

]You can call to any network in India as much as you want for the whole year. If you depend on your phone for talking more than surfing the web, this plan just makes sense.

Data and SMS benefits explained

Do not expect one of those huge daily data packs. Instead, Airtel gives you a total of 30GB to use however you like, whenever you want, over those 365 days. There is no daily limit, so you are free to ration it out for things like WhatsApp, quick searches, or emergencies.

You also get 3,600 free SMS. For most people, that covers all the texts you need for bank alerts, OTPs, or the occasional message.

Ideal plan for low-data and calling-focused users

If you use your phone mainly for calls, then this plan will make sense for you. It’s perfect for secondary SIMs, parents, seniors, or anyone who mostly uses Wi-Fi for data. The limited data is flexible enough for essentials, but will not run out fast if you are careful.

And here’s a little surprise: with this plan, Airtel throws in a 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro AI, worth Rs 17,000. That’s a powerful AI tool for advanced searches, research, and productivity. It’s a nice bonus on top of the core telecom benefits.

The telecom player is especially beneficial for users who want a calling-centric recharge. It is suitable for:

For major calling customers

Those who want an active secondary SIM or a backup SIM

Parents and senior citizens

Users who mostly depend on Wi-Fi for internet access

Since the data is limited but flexible, users can reserve it for essential tasks like WhatsApp messages, online banking, or emergency browsing.

Free Perplexity Pro AI subscription worth Rs 17,000: Details

In the 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro AI, which costs Rs 17,000, the tool has been added to help the users with advanced research, search, and productivity-related tasks- which adds extra value to the recharge.

Airtel’s Rs 2,249 prepaid plan is a smart pick if you want long-term peace of mind, unlimited calling, and just enough data to get by. Plus, that AI subscription adds a little extra value. If you’re a low-data user who hates topping up every month, this plan is hard to beat.