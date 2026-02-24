Cabinet clears Rs 9,072 cr rail multi-tracking projects across four states, adding 307 km to railway network

New Delhi:

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved three major multitracking projects of the Ministry of Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 9,072 crore. The projects will expand the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 kms.

The approved projects include the Gondia-Jabalpur doubling, Punarakh-Kiul third and fourth line, and Gamharia-Chandil third and fourth line. Together, these projects will span eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

These projects include:

Gondia-Jabalpur Doubling

Punarakh-Kiul 3rd and 4th line

Gamharia-Chandil 3rd and 4th line

Multitracking project to enhance rail connectivity to nearly 5,407 villages

According to the government, the multitracking works will enhance rail connectivity to nearly 5,407 villages, benefitting a population of around 98 lakh people. The additional line capacity is expected to significantly improve mobility, operational efficiency, and service reliability, while easing congestion on busy routes.

"These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," the government said in a statement.

Planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects focus on integrated planning to strengthen multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency. They are aimed at ensuring seamless movement of passengers as well as goods across key economic corridors.

Project to improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Kachnar Shiv Temple (Jabalpur), Kanha National Park (Balaghat), Gangulpara Dam and Waterfall, Pench National Park, Dhuandhar waterfall, Bargi Dam, Gomji-Somji temple, Chandil Dam, Dalma Hill Top, Hesakocha Waterfall, Raijama Ghati, Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, among others.

The projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, ballast and stone chips, fly ash, fertilizers, limestone, manganese, dolomite, foodgrains, POL etc.

"The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 52 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). The Railways, being environment friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (6 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (30 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to plantation of one crore trees," it added.

Also Read: Union Cabinet approves Kerala govt's proposal to change name of the state to Keralam

Also Read: Free Gardasil vaccine for teenage girls: Centre plans major HPV prevention push