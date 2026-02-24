Free Gardasil vaccine for teenage girls: Centre plans major HPV prevention push

New Delhi:

In a major move towards preventive healthcare for adolescents, the government is soon set to launch a countrywide HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years and above, as announced by government officials. The move is expected to make the Gardasil vaccine available for free, with the aim of lowering the long-term prevalence of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases in India.

Health experts have for long advocated for early vaccination as the best means of fighting Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for a high percentage of cervical cancer. The proposed campaign will be conducted through schools and health facilities, with awareness programs to be conducted to fight resistance to vaccination.

As reported by PTI, "Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group," an official source said. "Vaccination under the national programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access across socio-economic groups," the source added.

According to a report by NDTV, the vaccine will be offered at designated government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community and district hospitals, and government medical colleges, with all sessions conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers. Systems for post-vaccination observation and management of rare adverse events will also be in place, Health Ministry sources said. With the rollout, India will join more than 160 countries that have already incorporated HPV vaccination into their national immunisation schedules. Vaccine supplies have been secured through a globally supported procurement mechanism under India’s partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, ensuring quality-assured doses that meet regulatory and cold-chain standards.

What is the HPV vaccine, and why is it important?