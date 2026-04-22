Divyanka Sirohi dies: What was the Haryanvi actress and influencer's last post on Instagram?

New Delhi:

Divyanka Sirohi was a familiar face in the Haryanvi music scene and on social media. She died of a heart attack at the age of 30. The news has come as a shock to many who had been following her work closely. Over time, she had built a strong online presence.

What was Divyanka Sirohi’s last social media post?

Divyanka had over 1.3 million followers on Instagram at the time this was written. Her page was a mix of fashion, work clips and simple, everyday reels. Her last post, shared on March 19, 2026, showed her in a white lehenga with blue floral patterns. The video used Barsana Mila Hai, a track she had featured in, sung by B Praak. The caption read, “Radhe Radhe”.

Divyanka Sirohi passes away

She was from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Ghaziabad. Reports say she suffered a heart attack. Her brother, Himanshu Sirohi, performed the last rites. The family has not issued an official statement yet.

A post on Viral Bhayani’s page read: "Popular Haryanvi actress and social media influencer Divyanka Sirohi has tragically passed away at the age of 30 following a reported heart attack. Known for her vibrant presence on social media and her viral TikTok videos, she had built a strong fanbase with her engaging content and music appearances. Her sudden and untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, leaving fans heartbroken and mourning the loss of a young talent gone too soon."

Divyanka Sirohi no more: Fans condole

Ever since the news of Divyanka's passing came out, people have been reacting across social media. Many have said it’s hard to believe she’s gone. "Heart Attack hua tha", "RIP", "Aaj ye hmare bich nhi rhi", "Kya hua inko why everyone writing RIP", "Rest in peace", "Aaj yah hamare bich nahi rhi inko heart attack a gaya tha Miss you sister."

Divyanka had worked in over 50 Haryanvi songs and was often seen with singer Masoom Sharma. She slowly made a place for herself in the industry, and people remembered her performances.

She was also very active online. With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and a strong recall from her TikTok days, she had become a familiar face for many.

Also read: Divyanka Sirohi, popular Haryanvi actress and social media influencer, dies at 30