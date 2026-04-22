Divyanka Sirohi, popular Haryanvi actress and social media influencer, dies at 30

New Delhi:

Divyanka Sirohi, a popular face in the Haryanvi music scene and on social media, has died at just 30. The news has come as a shock, especially for those who had been following her journey online and through her music videos. Her followers loved her for the content she created. She was an extremely popular face in the world of social media and the Haryanvi film industry.

Divyanka Sirohi passes away

Divyanka was from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Ghaziabad. Reports suggest she suffered a heart attack. Her brother, Himanshu Sirohi, performed the last rites. The family has not put out an official statement yet.

A post on pap page Viral Bhayani could be read: "Popular Haryanvi actress and social media influencer Divyanka Sirohi has tragically passed away at the age of 30 following a reported heart attack. Known for her vibrant presence on social media and her viral TikTok videos, she had built a strong fanbase with her engaging content and music appearances. Her sudden and untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, leaving fans heartbroken and mourning the loss of a young talent gone too soon."

Divyanka Sirohi dies: Final goodbye and reactions

Since the news broke, social media has been filled with messages from fans and people from the industry. Many have said it’s hard to believe she’s gone, given how active she was until recently.

Divyanka had worked on over 50 Haryanvi songs and was often seen in projects with singer Masoom Sharma. Over time, she found her own space in the industry, with performances that people remembered.

She was also quite popular online. With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram and a strong recall from her TikTok videos, she had become a familiar presence for many.

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