Subashini death: Tamil actress dies by suicide after reported dispute with husband; last pics surface online

New Delhi:

Tamil actress Subhashini, known for hit serials such as Kayal, reportedly died by suicide at her Chennai home following a family conflict. The development has come as a shock, leaving many trying to process what happened. As per reports, the actress had an argument with her husband, Bibin Chandra. While the police are investigating the matter, photos of Subhashini with her husband Bibin are surfacing on the internet.

Subhashini passes away

Subhashini Balasubramaniyam was residing in an apartment in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai, where the incident reportedly took place. Police have confirmed that her mortal remains were sent for examination, and further investigation is underway. She reportedly had an argument with her husband over a video call. Officials have indicated that emotional distress may have led to the step. Police officials have reached the spot and sent her mortal remains for medical examination.

Subhashini's photos and videos with husband Bibin Chandra surface online

Subhashini would often post photos featuring her husband Bibin Chandra with the most heartfelt captions. It was on March 10, when she last posted a video of her partner, and wrote, "Two years later… and I’m still crushing on this man like day one."

On Valentine's Day, she wrote, "I prayed for a husband, got a best friend, a boyfriend, a therapist, and a full-time babysitter for me. Thank you for loving me through all my moods and madness. I’m living the life I always dreamed of… with you. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever person (and my patient one)."

Here's another one from their wedding in 2024:

Here are some of their other posts:

Subhashini was popularly known for Kayal

Subhashini was popularly known for her role in the popular serial Kayal. The actress had built a steady connection with audiences over time. Originally from Sri Lanka, she was living in an apartment in Ayyappanthangal, Chennai.

She had started her career in films with Ini Avan in 2012 and went on to be part of a few short films and social awareness projects. While her journey was not loud, it was consistent, and she had carved a space for herself over the years.

Also read: Subashini, Sri Lanka-born Tamil actress, dies by suicide amid family dispute

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)