Champat Rai grilled in Ram Temple donation theft case; here's what he told police

Ayodhya:

In his first response since the Ram Temple donation theft case surfaced, Champat Rai has denied any involvement in the alleged embezzlement while admitting that there was a delay in filing the police complaint. Rai said the Trust immediately launched an internal inquiry after receiving information about irregularities in the temple's donation collection.

"As soon as I got information about the theft, I ordered an inquiry. Tinnu Yadav's actions were completely unexpected. We recovered the stolen money from those involved. I personally approached the SIT and filed the complaint on the basis of which the FIR was registered. The only mistake on my part was the delay in filing the complaint because we were conducting an internal investigation," Rai said.

The statement comes amid growing scrutiny over whether the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had prior knowledge of the alleged theft. CCTV footage dated June 5 is said to indicate that Trust officials had already detected discrepancies in the donation collections. Sources claim Trust representatives had visited the residence of accused Avinash Shukla, where a substantial amount of cash was allegedly recovered even before the FIR was lodged.

Financial probe expands

According to sources, investigators are widening the investigation by collecting the financial details of several Trust members, including Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra. Police are examining their bank accounts, financial transactions and assets to determine whether there were any financial irregularities connected to the alleged donation theft.

What investigators say about Champat Rai

According to sources associated with the investigation, officials believe Champat Rai may have failed to effectively supervise the temple's donation management system. Investigators are examining whether administrative negligence on his part allowed the alleged embezzlement to continue unnoticed for a period of time. However, they have not publicly accused him of any direct involvement in the theft.

Champat Rai's defence

During questioning, Champat Rai has consistently maintained that he played no role in the alleged donation theft. He has told investigators that he became active as soon as information about the irregularities reached him, helped identify the suspects, facilitated the recovery of the allegedly stolen money and personally ensured that the complaint was filed with the SIT.

Rai has also acknowledged that, as the administrator, preventing any financial irregularity was ultimately his responsibility. At the same time, he insisted that he never expected Tinnu Yadav to be involved in such an act. He further stated that the Trust had provided employment opportunities to several economically weaker and needy individuals and claimed that the appointments of Tinnu Yadav and others had also been recommended by Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.

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