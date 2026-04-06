Subashini, Sri Lanka-born Tamil actress, dies by suicide amid family dispute

New Delhi:

Shocking news has emerged from the Tamil TV industry. Popular actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam breathed her last today, on April 6, 2026. Following a family conflict, the actress reportedly took her own life by hanging herself. She took this step just a few days before her birthday. Subashini committed suicide at her residence in Chennai.

She was known for playing a pivotal role in the popular Tamil serial Kayal. The actress, who was of Sri Lankan origin, had been residing in an apartment in Ayyappanthangal, Chennai. Her fans are in shock over this tragic incident, and many of her co-stars have expressed their grief on social media. Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials sent her mortal remains for a medical examination.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam was originally from Sri Lanka

The news of Subashini's demise has left both fans and the industry in shock. For the unversed, she gained significant recognition among audiences through the TV serial Kayal. She was originally a native of Sri Lanka. She made her debut in the film industry in 2012 with the movie Ini Avan. Subashini had also worked in several short films and social awareness videos.

Subashini was dealing with family dispute

Subashini, who was of Sri Lankan origin, was residing in an apartment in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. She reportedly committed suicide within this very apartment. Police officials have sent her mortal remains for a medical examination. Further investigations are currently underway. According to reports, the actress had an argument with her husband over a video call. Officials have indicated that she may have taken this step due to mental distress.

Actress's birthday was just six days away

Subashini Balasubramaniyam bid farewell to this world just a few days prior to her birthday. She was scheduled to celebrate her birthday on April 12. Furthermore, her second wedding anniversary was also approaching on April 21 of this very month. The actress was quite active on social media; she had over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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