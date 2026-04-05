Ranabaali: Makers unveil first glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's character Jayamma in special birthday post

New Delhi:

The makers of Ranabaali gave fans a special birthday surprise by unveiling a behind-the-scenes video of Rashmika Mandanna's character, Jayamma, on social media. The video captures Rashmika's behind-the-scenes journey as she transforms into the character.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film Ranabaali is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 11, 2026. Sharing the video, Team Ranabaali on Sunday wrote, "To the one who paints the world with her charm and radiant smile Happy Birthday to our 'Jayamma' aka @rashmika_mandanna -Team #Ranabaali."

Makers unveil first glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's character Jayamma

The special video begins with Rashmika Mandanna greeting the Ranabaali team, followed by moments where she discusses and works on her character's look. Take a look below:

Social media users have reacted to the video and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, “Sooo excited,” while others praised the background music used in the video, adding, "Lovely music." The video has garnered over 125K views on Instagram ever since it was published.

Sharing the same video on his Instagram handle, actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is also playing a lead role in Ranabaali, wrote, "I love you, Jayamma :)."

About Ranabaali

For the unversed, the Telugu history drama Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, the film feature Vijay Deverakonda in a lead role. Notably, international actor Arnold Vosloo is also a part of the film's star cast. Ranabaali is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in The Girlfriend opposite Dheekshith Shetty. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Rare video from her audition days surfaces online | Watch