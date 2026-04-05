Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Rare video from her audition days surfaces online | Watch

New Delhi:

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 30th birthday on Sunday, April 5, 2026. She is one of the popular Indian actress and known for her work in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil cinema.

For the unversed, she made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, directed by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty. A rare video from her early audition days has surfaced online, showing 19-year-old Rashmika auditioning for a scene and introducing herself.

In February, Rashmika Mandanna got married to actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony in Udaipur. In recent times, she has appeared in several hit films, including Chhaava, Pushpa 2, and Thamma.

Rare video of Rashmika Mandanna from her audition days surfaces online

The video shows Rashmika Mandanna when she was just 19, during her very first acting audition. Back then, she was a college student trying acting for the first time. In the clip, she introduces herself simply and mentions that she is a BA Arts student.

In the first part of the video, Rashmika is seen wearing a red outfit and trying out some Kannada dialogues. In the later part of the same video, she appears in a white floral outfit, continuing to perform her audition lines.

Watch the Rashmika Mandanna's audition video below:

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in The Girlfriend opposite Dheekshith Shetty. She will be next seen in romantic drama film, Cocktail 2 directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, Cocktail 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on June 19, 2026. She is also a part of Telugu history drama film Ranabaali directed by Rahul Sankrityan, where she will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read: Cocktail 2: New posters of Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's film out; here's when first song Jab Talak will release