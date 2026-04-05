Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional Cinema
  4. Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Rare video from her audition days surfaces online | Watch

Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Rare video from her audition days surfaces online | Watch

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

A rare video of Rashmika Mandanna from her audition days has surfaced online, showing the 19-year-old actress delivering lines and introducing herself. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party.

Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 on April 5, 2026.
Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 on April 5, 2026. Image Source : Instagram/ Rashmika Mandanna
New Delhi:

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 30th birthday on Sunday, April 5, 2026. She is one of the popular Indian actress and known for her work in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil cinema.

For the unversed, she made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, directed by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty. A rare video from her early audition days has surfaced online, showing 19-year-old Rashmika auditioning for a scene and introducing herself.

In February, Rashmika Mandanna got married to actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony in Udaipur. In recent times, she has appeared in several hit films, including Chhaava, Pushpa 2, and Thamma.

Rare video of Rashmika Mandanna from her audition days surfaces online

The video shows Rashmika Mandanna when she was just 19, during her very first acting audition. Back then, she was a college student trying acting for the first time. In the clip, she introduces herself simply and mentions that she is a BA Arts student.

In the first part of the video, Rashmika is seen wearing a red outfit and trying out some Kannada dialogues. In the later part of the same video, she appears in a white floral outfit, continuing to perform her audition lines.

Watch the Rashmika Mandanna's audition video below:

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in The Girlfriend opposite Dheekshith Shetty. She will be next seen in romantic drama film, Cocktail 2 directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, Cocktail 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on June 19, 2026. She is also a part of Telugu history drama film Ranabaali directed by Rahul Sankrityan, where she will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read: Cocktail 2: New posters of Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's film out; here's when first song Jab Talak will release

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\