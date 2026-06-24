PM Modi reviews Rs 30,000 crore infra projects at PRAGATI meet, orders tougher cyber fraud response

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 52nd meeting of PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), where he reviewed key infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore and stressed the need for faster execution. The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the growing threat of cybercrime and directed authorities to strengthen enforcement mechanisms against online fraud and so-called "digital arrest" scams. The high-level review meeting focused on accelerating development projects, improving inter-agency coordination and ensuring the timely delivery of public services.

PM reviews major infrastructure projects

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi reviewed four major infrastructure projects spanning the road, power, industrial corridor and metro rail sectors. These projects involve investments of around Rs 30,000 crore and are considered crucial for improving connectivity and boosting economic activity. The Prime Minister underlined that delays in project implementation not only escalate costs but also prevent citizens and industries from receiving the intended benefits on time. He directed the concerned ministries and state governments to resolve pending issues in mission mode and ensure continuous monitoring at the highest level to avoid further delays.

Focus on PM GatiShakti for faster decision-making

Emphasising the importance of integrated planning, PM Modi called for the effective use of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan platform. He said that data related to infrastructure projects, utilities and public assets should be regularly updated on the portal. According to the Prime Minister, timely updates can help authorities identify bottlenecks early, improve coordination among departments and facilitate informed decision-making. The GatiShakti platform has been designed to bring multiple ministries and departments onto a common digital framework, enabling more efficient planning and execution of large-scale projects.

TB-free India campaign reviewed

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the Tuberculosis (TB)-Free India campaign and highlighted the role of technology in strengthening healthcare outcomes. He encouraged the use of advanced digital tools, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), for disease surveillance, patient monitoring and awareness initiatives. PM Modi further suggested expanding the involvement of NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers in awareness campaigns and community-level engagement to support the fight against tuberculosis.

Tough message on cybercrime and digital arrest scams

A significant portion of the meeting focused on the increasing number of cybercrime complaints and the rise of fraudulent "digital arrest" scams that have targeted citizens across the country. Expressing concern over the growing threat of online financial fraud, the Prime Minister called for stronger coordination among law enforcement agencies, banks and digital platforms. He stressed the importance of rapid response mechanisms to prevent financial losses and directed authorities to improve information sharing between stakeholders involved in cybercrime prevention.

Push for e-Zero FIR across states

To strengthen the response against cyber fraud, Modi emphasised the need for wider implementation of the e-Zero FIR system across states. The mechanism allows authorities to quickly register cybercrime complaints and initiate action without procedural delays, especially in cases involving financial fraud where immediate intervention can help recover funds or block suspicious transactions. The Prime Minister urged states to adopt the system more effectively to improve the speed and efficiency of cybercrime investigations.

Why the PRAGATI platform matters

PRAGATI serves as a technology-driven governance platform that enables the Prime Minister to directly monitor major infrastructure projects, public grievances and flagship government programmes. Through regular reviews, the platform aims to remove administrative hurdles, improve coordination between the Centre and states, and ensure timely implementation of critical projects that impact millions of citizens.

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