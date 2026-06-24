Rabri Devi asked to vacate official bungalow within a week; likely to face action for non-compliance

Patna:

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi has been issued a notice directing her to vacate her government bungalow within a week. The notice states that action may be initiated if the residence is not vacated within the stipulated period. The notice has been issued by the Building Construction Department of the Bihar government.

Rabri Devi to shift to new govt Bungalow

According to reports, Rabri Devi is expected to move from her current residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, to another government bungalow located at 39 Harding Road. The new bungalow has drawn attention because it reportedly contains an old shrine that has remained inside the premises for several years and was not removed by previous occupants.

Earlier, at the end of May 2026, the state government had given Rabri Devi a 15-day deadline to vacate the bungalow at 10 Circular Road, Patna. The issue subsequently triggered a political controversy, as Rabri Devi has been residing at the property for a long period.

Samrat Choudhary Rabri Devi's bungalow controversy

Commenting on the controversy surrounding Rabri Devi's government bungalow, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that public representatives should not become overly attached to official residences.

"Some people are obsessed with government housing. My son wants a separate house, my mother wants a separate house, and my father wants a separate house. The day my party and leaders tell me that my work is over, I will pack my belongings and leave within 24 hours," Choudhary said.

The Chief Minister also praised Nitish Kumar, stating that he vacated his official residence soon after Choudhary assumed office. "I became Chief Minister on April 15, and on May 1, Nitish Kumar vacated his government residence and shifted to another house. I would like to thank him for that," he said.

"Some people are worried about saving their homes. Over the past 10 years (2016-2026), I served as a minister several times, as Deputy Chief Minister, and as Home Minister, but I never lived in a government house. I lived in a house measuring just 2,400 square feet. I became Chief Minister on April 15th, and on May 1st, Nitish Kumar vacated his government residence and moved to another house. I want to thank Nitish Kumar for this," he added.

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